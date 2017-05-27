Musona and Billiat commit to Zimbabwe, while Katsande's snubbed

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has been left out of the Zimbabwe squad that will take on Liberia in the 2019 Afcon qualifier by new Warriors coach Norman Mpeza.



The Zimbabwe captain and midfield maestro announced his retirement from international football after the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon, but he later reversed his decision.



It is said that Katsande along with Cuthbert Malajila, Matthew Rusike and Nyasha Mushekwi were left out of the squad as punishment for being leaders of a rebellion that hit the team's camp before the trip to Gabon.



Zimbabwe team manager Wellington Mpandare has revealed that KV Oostende striker Knowledge Musona and Mamelodi Sundowns forward Khama Billiat have both committed to the Warriors ahead of the 2019 Afcon qualifiers.



“I have been talking to our boys, those based in Europe and South Africa," Mpandare told The Herald.



"And everything is on course as far as we are concerned and the tickets have been issued for them to travel home for the big match against Liberia," he continued.



“Of course, some people might want to concentrate on the negative issues," the Zifa official stressed.



"But when you talk to the boys you get a different story because they are all geared up for this and want to ensure the team qualifies for the AFCON finals again," he added.



“Obviously, you can’t change people’s perceptions, but we are singing the same song with the boys and Knowledge and Khama are coming," Mpandare said.



"And we are also talking to others who have never been in the team before to see if we can finalise the arrangements for them to be in for this tie," he concluded.

Zimababwe and Liberia are both in Group G and they two sides will clash in Harare on the 11th of June 2017. DR Congo and Congo-Brazzaville are also in Group G.



