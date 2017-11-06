I must compliment this Kaizer Chiefs team, says Steve Komphela

Amakhosi's coach was full of praise for his troops after they overcame the Chilli Boys on Sunday

Kaizer Chiefs earned a hard-fought victory over Chippa United on Sunday afternoon to advance to the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals.

Amakhosi were made to sweat as the Chilli Boys put on yet another impressive display under coach Teboho Moloi, but a Bernard Parker penalty proved to be the difference on the night.

Speaking after the game, Chiefs coach Steve Komphela was a relieved man as Chiefs’ resurgence continued, and he took the opportunity not only to heap praise on the opposition but his side too.

"A very difficult match, it's a confirmation that this Chippa team are no pushovers,” he told SuperSport TV.

“Compliments must be given to Teboho and his team. His team is fighting.

"But I must also compliment my people for the resilience and withstanding the pressure. We could have been swift on transitions. They were in attack and gave us the opportunity on the break.

"I must compliment this Chiefs team. The past four or five matches we didn't concede except for the penalty we conceded against Sundowns. It's clean sheets. And at the back of it, we were panicking that our defenders are dropping [getting injured]," he added.

Chiefs also had to deal with defender Daniel Cardoso having to take up the gloves after Itumeleng Khune was forced off with an injury towards the death, and Komphela admits that luck was on their side as they held on for victory.

"It's unfortunate we lost Khune, we will see what happens with him. I was just afraid that goodness me could this be so disastrous that luck is not on our side? We are lucky to have survived and won the match," he admitted.