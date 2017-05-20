We must maintain intensity vs. FC IfeanyiUbah - Sunshine Stars' Ishaq

The Oluyole Warriors will lock horns with the Anambra Warriors, and the winger has urged his colleagues to maintain a high tempo throughout the clash

Shooting Stars' Rafiu Ishaq has advised his teammates to maintain intensity throughout their Nigerian topflight clash with FC IfeanyiUbah.

The Oluyole Warriors, in a precarious position in the Nigeria Professional Football League log, welcome the Anambra Warriors to the Lekan Salami Stadium on Sunday.

And the winger has urged his teammates to keep their energy level intact for 'more than 90 minutes' so as to run over Yaw Preko's men.

"FC Ifeanyi Ubah is a club well respected in Nigeria. They have a good structure. But what we care about is how to ensure they leave Ibadan empty handed," Ishaq told Goal .

"We must be able to play for more than 90 minutes with the same level of intensity.

"We've said this often, this is a healthy group. The team has worked a lot in training and want to pick three points against FC IfeanyiUbah," he added.

"The game will be very tight but we have the tools to win."

Ishaq also hailed the addition of Wasiu Jimoh, Tayo Adebogun, Nonso Paul and Ibrahim Salawu to the team, saying: "The management and coaching crew did the right thing in signing these four talented players."

"Since they arrived I have learnt a lot from them. They are fantastic players with great vision and will definitely add something special to the team."