We must not rest on our oars, says FC Ifeanyi Ubah's Preko

The Anambra Warriors tactician is excited with his side's current form in the Nigerian topflight, saying they must continue to work hard to end well

FC Ifeanyiubah coach Yaw Preko is thrilled with his side’s recent performance in the Nigeria Professional Football League, saying they will not be carried away.

The Anambra Warriors defeated Kano Pillars 2-0 on Sunday courtesy of Godwin Obaje’s brace to stretch their unbeaten run to eight games. He admitted that his side did not start the game against Sai Masu Gida on a good note, but insisted that the win was vital.

''I am happy about it. It is work in progress and I like it. We have to keep on working and do not have to sleep,” Preko told NPFL website.

“The most important thing is that we managed to get the three points.

“It is a very difficult league and if you go to bed you will be punished. It almost happened to us. We just won three nil away last week and look at how this game turned out to be.

“The first half was a bit shaky for us at the back but we were able to hold them back in the second half.

“They had chances in the second half but my defenders recovered quickly and we were able to close up the back.”

Preko's men are now third on the table with 34 points and face MFM FC in their next game at the Agege Township Stadium.