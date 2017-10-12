Mustafi ruled out for up to six weeks as Arsenal's defensive woes mount

Arsenal's defensive woes are mounting with Shkodran Mustafi ruled out for six weeks due to a hamstring injury, while Sead Kolasinac and Laurent Koscielny are doubts for this weekend.

Mustafi was forced off in the first half of Germany's 5-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Azerbaijan on Sunday and is not expected to return until after the next international break.

Kolasinac only managed one half while in action for Bosnia-Herzegovina against Belgium due to a hip injury, while Koscielny is set for a late fitness test on an Achilles injury.

Consequently, manager Arsene Wenger has concerns about how his defence will look for Saturday's Premier League trip to Watford.

"The minor problem we have with Sead Kolasnic, we'll check him today, it's a hip problem," the Frenchman said on Thursday.

"We've lost Mustafi for about four to six weeks. I don't think he'll be available before the next international break.

