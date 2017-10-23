Mutiu Adepoju makes big Nigeria prediction after Ronaldo Fifa award triumph

With the talisman clinching his second Fifa individual award in a row, Adepoju is hopeful that a Nigerian would achieve that same feat someday

Former Nigeria international Mutiu Adepoju has predicted that a Nigerian ‘would be named’ the Best Fifa Men Player 'someday' after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo win the 2017 prestigious individual award.

The Real Madrid forward saw off competition from Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and PSG star Neymar to lift the award at the London Palladium on Monday evening.

Despite the absence of Nigerian players in the best Fifa Men’s Player this year, the former Real Madrid midfielder predicted the future and hopes a Nigerian would make the football world stand still.

Former Arsenal and Ajax forward Nwankwo Kanu came close to winning the 1996 Fifa World Player of the Year after making it to the top 10 shortlist.

"Congratulations #CristianoRonaldo and other winners at #TheBest FIFA Football Awards 2017. Someday a Nigerian would be named world's best," Adepoju tweeted.