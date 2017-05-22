Muyoti: I did not punch Gor Mahia striker

Thika United head coach Nicholas Muyoti has rubbished reports that he punched Gor Mahia striker Timothy Otieno when the two sides faced each other on Sunday.

The players at some point turned the wrath to each other something that made the technical bench of both teams to intervene. It was at this point when the K'Ogalo striker accused the former international of the unsporting behaviour.Muyoti was escorted to the changing room by the security team, but he has come clean over the matter, "I even do not know where that came from. In my capacity as a coach, there are things I definitely cannot do. I have been a player for long and the experience plus my reputation cannot allow me to do such.

"When that incident happened, we went to solve it, not to fuel it and I wonder why he is raising such against me, but I think it is because of the pressure," he told Goal.

Both sides shared the spoils with Thika United moving to 16th position and Gor Mahia maintaining top spot.