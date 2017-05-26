Muyoti’s nightmare as key defender is suspended

Thika United head coach Nicholas Muyoti faces a major tactical headache without the services of reliable full-back Sammy Mejja who is suspended for Saturday’s league clash with visiting Muhoroni Youth at the Thika-Sub-County Stadium.

Mejja, an ever present feature in the team will miss Saturday’s clash as well as next weekend’s assignment with high-flying Posta Rangers as he serves a two match ban.

The marauding full- back has so far accumulated five yellow cards and a red-card, and will thus follow the proceedings from the terraces. The Milkmen chalked up a pivotal point in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with table-topping Gor Mahia at the Nyayo National Stadium and eyes will be on

Muyoti to see whether he can build on the momentum picked against K’Ogalo. The Thika based side are at position 16 on the 18- team log on nine points while their Saturday opponents, Muhoroni, are a slot above them on 10 points from as many number of matches.

With Mejja’s absence, Muyoti will most likely disturb the back-four arrangement.