Muyoti: I have no pressure at Thika united

New Thika United tactician Nicholas Muyoti says he is no under pressure whatsoever following the club's early struggles.

The former AFC Leopards assistant coach has drawn three and lost one of his first four matches in charge after taking over from former tactician James Nandwa. Muyoti says he aims at a top ten finish or better after the first leg.

"I am not under pressure at all, what us happening is that we are building a strong team that can help us attain our goals. Well, after the first leg, I want us to be in the top ten bracket, a very realistic target considering the fact that the teams above us have a slim lead against us," Muyoti told Goal.

"Injuries were our major undoing but we are recovering, and once we hit our top gear, that is it."

Thika United is placed in the 16th position with ten points from 13 matches.