Muyoti: Thika United could have won against Gor Mahia

Thika United coach Nicholas Muyoti is disappointed with his team's inability to get maximum points against Gor Mahia on Sunday.

The milk men are in relegation zone and are desperate for maximum points in each match in order to remain in the top tier. Muyoti is however, thankful for the point earned against K'Ogalo and is aiming at getting maximum points at home to ensure his side remains in the league.

"I am not happy with the outcome, this was a match we wanted to win and we had chances to do that. Unfortunately we did not take them and that came back to haunt us. Sometimes in matches like this, when you get an opportunity you have to take it," Muyoti told Goal.

"In the front we missed Chibueze (Onwudi), who is injured and that is why we had to use our wingers. But they gave their best though we were unfortunate not to get the goal. In the remaining matches we will have to give our best and win our home matches."

Thika United are placed in the sixteenth position with 22 points, three off safety.