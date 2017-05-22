Muyoti: Thika United never lost points v Gor Mahia

Thika United head coach Nicholas Muyoti is satisfied with one point picked against Gor Mahia at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

The Mailmen were clearly headed for a win after Shami Kibwana scored in the 28th minute only to see their dream die in the second-half when Godfrey Walusimbi equalized matters with eight minutes to the end of the match.

Speaking after the match, Muyoti explained that the draw was a good result and that he doesn’t blame his boys for not hanging on their first-half lead.

"I don’t feel that we lost three points against Gor Mahia. Yes, we expected to win but I think a draw away is not bad. I appreciate what the boys have done."

Thika United are playing against Muhoroni Youth in their next match.