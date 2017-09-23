Muyoti: Thika United ready to down Posta Rangers

Coach Nicholas Muyoti is optimistic his side can down Posta Rangers in a Kenyan Premier League match set for Saturday

Thika United coach Nicholas Muyoti is optimistic his side can down Posta Rangers in a Kenyan Premier League match set for Saturday.

The milk men are targeting maximum points to increase their survival chances, while the mailmen are well aware that victory will resurrect their otherwise dead ambitions of winning the title this season.

Muyoti says the main thing for his side is to take their chances and avoid silly mistakes that will lead to his side conceding.

"This is going to be a very tough and at the same time exciting match. They have not won a match of late and at the same time they are aiming to rise on the league table; we are not in a good position and victory is all we want to ensure we get in a safe position.

“It means both teams have to push for a goal and that will definitely make it an entertaining outing,” Muyoti told Goal.

"Concentration lapses led to our draw when we last played against them, but this time round I have talked to my players and warned them against the same. Complacency especially during the final minutes might cost us, and that is what I have discussed with them."

Victory against Rangers will lift Thika United up to the 13th position depending with how Mathare United play against Ulinzi Stars.