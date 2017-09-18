MVP Eneji reveals pep talk that spurred Nigeria vs. Ghana

The Plateau United winger disclosed that their gaffer had them psyched up and it was instrumental in delivering the goods against the hosts

Coach Salisu Yusuf delivered a morale-boosting 'chat' to inspire Nigeria to defeat archrivals Ghana 2-0, according to Moses Eneji.

The Super Eagles had failed to get goals past Mali and Guinea as their opening fixtures in the competition ended goalless. And, needing a win to progress to the semifinals of the tournament, Eneji was instrumental as they saw off Maxwell Konadu's men at the Cape Coast Stadium.

In a clinical second half display, the winger wrapped up the victory after Anthony Okpotu's opener, and credits their sharpness in the final third to their coach's pre match pep talk.

"I feel very happy today and I'm honoured to represent my country," Eneji told Goal .

"Well, right before the match our coach had a little chat with us to have confidence, that the goals will come. And with the confidence we had that why the goals came for us against Ghana."

Coming into the competition with a medal after helping Plateau United to their first Nigeria Professional Football League victory, the forward also aim to add the WAFU Cup of Nations medal to his cabinet.

"Well, I Pray God grant us the grace to get to the final of the WAFU Cup of Nations,: he said.