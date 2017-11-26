Mwingi Junior Academy books Chapa Dimba final

Winners of the grand finale will walk away with Sh1 million each and an opportunity to go for international training and mentorship camp in London

Mwingi Junior Academy (boys) from Kitui and Ngakaa Talent Center (girls) from Makueni are the winners of Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Eastern Regional finals held today at Moi Stadium, Embu.

Mwingi Junior Academy beat Taqwa FC (Isiolo) winning 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out. In the girl’s category, Ngakaa Talent Center (Makueni) showed little mercy to Marsabit’s side, Sakuu Queens with a 6-1 thrashing.

The winners will now proceed to the National finals set for the 24th and 25th March 2018.

Over 190 games played across the Eastern region with 140 teams taking part in the matches that kicked off back in September this year.

Safaricom has invested Sh100 million towards the program which includes Sh10m worth of prizes as well as funds for the renovation of select community pitches through a legacy programme.