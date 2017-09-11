Nabil Bentaleb stars in Schalke's win over Stuttgart

The 22-year-old midfielder got the curtain raiser for the Royal Blues via the penalty spot in their win against the Reds at the Veltins-Arena

Nabil Bentaleb was on the scoresheet as Schalke defeated Stuttgart 3-1 in a German Bundesliga game on Sunday.

The Algeria international whose transfer was made permanent from Tottenham this summer scored the opener for the hosts with a well-taken penalty in the fourth minute.

Chadrac Akolo got the leveller for the visitors five minutes before the break.

However, two quickfire goals after the restart courtesy Naldo and Guido Burgstaller sealed all three points for the Miners.

This was the Algeria midfielder’s second goal in three appearances this season and he was replaced before the start of the second half by Daniel Caligiuri.

The win saw Domenico Tedesco’s charges move up to fifth place in the German topflight log and they will visit the Weser-Stadion next to play Werder Bremen on September 16.