Nabil Bentaleb on target in Schalke victory over RB Leipzig

The 22-year-old midfielder converted from the spot as the Royal Blues defeated the Bulls at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen

Nabil Bentaleb was on target as Schalke defeated RB Leipzig 2-0 in their German Bundesliga curtain raiser on Saturday.

The Algerian whose transfer was made permanent in May from Tottenham Hotspurs finally registered his first goal for the German top-flight club.

The hosts were awarded a penalty with two minutes left in the opening half, and the Algeria international stepped up to tuck away the spot kick with a cool finish.

Yevhen Konoplyanka’s goal 17 minutes from time meant the Miners secured all three points to kick-start their campaign.

Domenico Tedesco’s men will visit the Niedersachsenstadion to face off against Hannover 96 next Saturday.