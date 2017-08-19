Nabil Bentaleb on target in Schalke victory over RB Leipzig

Nabil Bentaleb was on target as Schalke defeated RB Leipzig 2-0 in their German Bundesliga curtain raiser on Saturday.
The Algerian whose transfer was made permanent in May from Tottenham Hotspurs finally registered his first goal for the German top-flight club.
The hosts were awarded a penalty with two minutes left in the opening half, and the Algeria international stepped up to tuck away the spot kick with a cool finish.
.@nabilbentaleb42 #S04RBL 1:0 pic.twitter.com/K26BfBS3sY— FC Schalke 04 (@s04) August 19, 2017
Yevhen Konoplyanka’s goal 17 minutes from time meant the Miners secured all three points to kick-start their campaign.
Domenico Tedesco’s men will visit the Niedersachsenstadion to face off against Hannover 96 next Saturday.