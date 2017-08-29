Naby Keita reveals why he has joined Liverpool - and how he'll be 'interested from a distance' until he arrives in 2018

Naby Keita has revealed he is excited about the Liverpool "project" and that he will be a supporter from afar before he joins the Reds in 2018.

The 22-year-old midfielder has completed his move to Anfield for what is understood to be a club-record fee with the deal set to go through officially in July of next year.

Liverpool have decided to pay a premium on top of the Guinean international's £48m release clause, which kicks in next summer, in order to secure one of manager Jurgen Klopp's top transfer targets.

And the Keita has admitted the German's plans for the club are one of a number of factors that made him decide on a move to Merseyside.

“I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly,” he told the club's official website. “My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt – that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance.

“Having my future resolved means I can now focus on helping RBL achieve great things this season. Until I join my new club, next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance.”

Keita flew into Manchester on Sunday night and had his medical at a private medical centre ahead of Guinea’s World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Klopp is also interested in a centre half and it is possible that Virgil van Dijk might still arrive from Southampton ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline.

Should all three deals be completed it would amount to an astonishing week in Liverpool’s history, one which would surely result in them being considered as serious contenders for major honours again.

It is thought an exchange for Divock Origi could form a part of the deal for Lemar. The Belgian striker has not been selected for either of Liverpool’s last two fixtures and he is keen to play games ahead of the World Cup.

With Kylian Mbappe on the verge of a move to Paris Saint Germain, Monaco are in the market for a striker and Origi, whose recruitment was considered when he first agreed to move to Liverpool in the summer of 2014, is again amongst their thoughts.

Lemar’s versatility is one of the reasons why Klopp likes the 21-year-old. Though he has played mainly on the wing for Monaco, he is able to play left back and in a central midfield role.