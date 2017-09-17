Naby Keita sent off in RB Leipzig draw with Borussia Monchengladbach

The 22-year-old was punished for placing his boot on the face of his opponent as the Bulls settled for a tie at the Red Bull Arena

Naby Keita was shown a straight red card as RB Leipzig were held to a 2-2 draw by Borussia Monchengladbach in the German Bundesliga.

The Guinea international produced an assist for Ralph Hasenhuttl's men in the first half and was given marching orders for his high boot tackle on Christoph Kramer’s face in the 83rd minute.

Timo Werner opened scoring for the Bulls in the 17th minute before Thorgan Hazard converted from the penalty spot to draw the Foals levelled eight minutes later.

Keita provided a brilliant through pass to set-up Jean Augustin for the Bulls second goal which gave them a first half lead.

Lars Stindl’s equalizer in the 61st minute ensured both sides share the spoils at the Red Bull Arena.

With seven minutes left before the end of the encounter, Keita stole the show with his dangerous challenge that sent him to the dressing room early.

The midfielder is expected to face a domestic ban as RB Leipzig visit Augsburg for the next league fixture on Tuesday.