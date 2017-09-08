Naby Keita stars in RB Leipzig victory over Hamburg

The 22-year-old midfielder got the curtain raiser for the Bulls in their win over the Red Shorts at the Volksparkstadion

Naby Keita put in a fine performance for RB Leipzig in their 2-0 win over Hamburg in Friday's Bundesliga game.

The midfielder put in a great shift in the middle of the park and put the visitors ahead seven minutes after the hour mark after Marcel Sabitzer’s pass found him at the edge of the box.

And with fifteen minutes left to full-time Timo Werner doubled the Red Bulls advantage. After Kevin Kampl slotted in a beautiful pass to the German forward who calmly slotted the ball past an onrushing Mathenia.

Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side currently sits third on the German top flight log having taken six points from three games played so far, and will next host Borussia Monchengladbach on September 16.

The Guinea international will be heading to Anfield to join Liverpool next summer after a deal had been agreed with the German top flight club.