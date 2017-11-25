Naby Keita on target in RB Leipzig's win over Werder Bremen
Naby keita was on target in RB leipzig’s 2-0 win over Werder Bremen in Saturday’s German Bundesliga game.
The Guinea international opened the scoring for the hosts in the 34th minute.
Following an error by Thomas Delaney, the ex-Salzburg midfielder picked the ball and unleashed a fierce strike past Jiri Pavlenka. And with just two minutes left to play, Bernardo put the game beyond the visitors' reach with a second goal.
The strike was Keita’s first in nine German top-flight appearances so far this season.
