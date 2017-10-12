Naby Keita vs. Victor Moses: Who should have made the Ballon d’Or shortlist?

With the Fifa Ballon d’Or shortlist revealed, Goal examine which African player can most feel aggrieved about being excluded.

Naby Keita RB Lipsia More

The last few years have been nothing short of a whirlwind for RasenBallsport Leipzig as much as they have been for Naby Keita.

Having risen from the NOFV-Oberliga Sud (V) to the Bundesliga in under a decade, the Bulls didn’t just make up the numbers, but made an instant impression in their first year in the top tier.

Keita, as well, made an impression which could be likened to a storm appearing suddenly out of a clear blue sky.

Having made the move from RB Leipzig’s sister club Red Bull Salzburg, the central midfielder has been reinventing the position in modern football.

Likened to Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante for his tackling skill and exemplary reading of the game – one could assume that’s all he has to his game, yet, there’re much more facets to this fine midfielder’s style that shows he’s nothing similar to the Frenchman.