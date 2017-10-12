Nadal and Federer cruise through, Del Potro masters Zverev in Shanghai

The world number one moved a step closer to a third consecutive title in Shanghai, while Roger Federer also won in straight sets.

Rafael Nadal cruised to a 14th consecutive victory at the expense of Fabio Fognini and Roger Federer also eased to a straight-sets win to reach the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters on Thursday.

World number one Nadal has not been beaten since Nick Kyrgios knocked him out of the Western & Southern Open in August and took just over an hour to dispatch Fognini 6-3 6-1.

Federer, playing his first tournament since losing to Juan Martin del Potro in the quarter-finals of the US Open, later breezed through with a 6-4 6-2 win over Alexandr Dolgopolov.

The Swiss great, eyeing a second Shanghai Masters title, broke in the first game of the match and twice in the second set to march into the last eight.

Del Potro struck a blow for experience over youth, ousting third seed Alexander Zverev 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 6-4. The Argentine will now take on Viktor Troicki, who knocked out 12th seed John Isner.

Marin Cilic, the fourth seed, was a 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 winner against Steve Johnson, while Grigor Dimitrov got past Sam Querrey to set up an encounter with Nadal.

Richard Gasquet and Albert Ramos-Vinolas also reached the quarter-finals by beating Gilles Simon and Jan-Lennard Struff respectively.

NADAL DISHES OUT MORE PUNISHMENT TO FOGNINI

Fognini was on Wednesday given a $96,000 fine and a suspended grand slam ban for verbally abusing a female umpire at the US Open last month.

The Italian was in for some on-court punishment a day later, Nadal turning on the style yet again as he eyes a third consecutive title following his China Open and US Open triumphs.

Top seed Nadal made only four unforced errors in another masterclass, hardly giving Fognini a look-in with a superb service display and breaking four times after piling the pressure on his unseeded opponent.