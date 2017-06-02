Nadal labels Basilashvili win one of his best

After racing through his third-round match with Nikoloz Basilashvili, Rafael Nadal was delighted with his performance at the French Open.

Rafael Nadal labelled his 6-0 6-1 6-0 destruction of Nikoloz Basilashvili at the French Open on Friday as one of the best matches he has played in his distinguished career.

Nadal completely outclassed his Georgian opponent on Court Philippe-Chatrier and was off court in 90 minutes, allowing him time to rest and prepare for his birthday on Saturday.

The nine-time champion unleashed 27 winners to his opponent's five in the third-round match, Nadal winning the first 11 games followed by the final seven.

His victory was his most emphatic at Roland Garros and Nadal acknowledged his level had been back to its best on Paris' main show court.

"Today was one of the best matches I have ever played, without a doubt," he told a media conference.

"I am really happy because I am feeling really good. Every day my training is going very well, my practice. When I have a match, I play very well.

"I'm playing a high level of tennis. It was a very good match with very few errors, mistakes, very few options, opportunities for my opponent, who hits hard."