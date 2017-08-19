Nadal offers condolences to victims of Barcelona tragedy

After Thursday's terror attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, Rafael Nadal said: "It is a tragedy. I'm very sorry about what happened."

Rafael Nadal has offered his condolences to the victims of the Barcelona terror attacks and their loved ones, stating: "What happened is terrible."

Thirteen people died and more than 100 were injured on Thursday when a van drove into pedestrians on the crowded Las Ramblas street in Barcelona. A second attack in Cambrils followed, in which one woman died and five terror suspects were shot and killed by police.

The following day, Nadal wore a black ribbon at the Western & Southern Open - where he beat fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas before losing to Nick Kyrgios in the quarter-finals.

Invited to comment on the tragedies in Barcelona and Cambrils, Nadal replied: "What happened is terrible. Of course everybody is destroyed in Spain, including, of course, myself.

"It is a tragedy, the feeling that you are not safe nowhere. That's terrible, no.

"So [I'm] just very sad. I've very, very sorry about what happened, to all the victims, all the families, friends. Yeah, all my support. It is the moment to be together [as] a country."

After beating Nadal on Friday, Kyrgios paid his own tribute by signing a court-side camera with 'Barcelona' and a love heart.