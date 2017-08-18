Nadal outbattles Ramos Vinolas to set up Kyrgios quarter-final

Nick Kyrgios lies in wait for Rafael Nadal after the Spaniard beat Albert Ramos Vinolas 7-6 (7-1) 6-2 in the Western and Southern Open.

Rafael Nadal outclassed Albert Ramos Vinolas in their rearranged fourth-round tie to reach the Western and Southern Open quarter-finals.

Heavy rain in Cincinnati a day earlier had prevented world number one in waiting Nadal from taking the court against his fellow Spaniard.

The duo, who each wore black ribbons to honour the victims of Thursday's attacks in Catalona, did play on Friday, though, and – after battling to edge the first set – Nadal proved too good in a 7-6 (7-1) 6-2 victory.

Neither player had a sniff on their opponent's serve in a tight first set until Nadal – the 2013 champion – earned a set-point opportunity in game 10.

Ramos Vinalos staved off that danger with a fierce cross-court winner, but a costly double fault early in the breaker was the precursor for Nadal dominance and he quickly wrapped up the opener.

Nadal saved three break points in game four of the second set and Ramos Vinolas' failure to take that chance proved his undoing as he immediately relinquished his own serve.

That quickly became a two-break 5-2 lead when Ramos Vinolas failed with a challenge for a wide shot and Nadal served out the match at the first time of asking to set up a last-eight tie with Nick Kyrgios, which will take place later on Friday.