Nagelsmann brushes off rumours of Bayern contact as 'comical'

Julian Nagelsmann has long been touted as a potential long-term Bayern Munich coach, but insists that there has been no offer yet.

Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann says rumours he has been in contact with Bayern Munich over a future move are "comical" and insists there has been no offer from the Bavarian club.

Bayern sacked Carlo Ancelotti at the end of September and re-appointed Jupp Heynckes for the remainder of the season, leading to questions over the club's plans for the next campaign.

Numerous reports in recent weeks have suggested Nagelsmann has already been lined up by Bayern, with the 30-year-old seemingly opening the door to such a move last month when he said he considers the area to be his "home".

However, the highly rated coach, who has presided over another strong start to the Bundesliga season with Hoffenheim, is adamant there is no truth to such speculation.

"I think it's comical how this is reported," Nagelsmann told reporters at his media conference on Thursday.

"There's no inquiry, no offer and zero contact from my side. It's bad for you that there are no facts but many fictional things to write about.

"I've been coaching at Hoffenheim for seven years and every day I'm thrilled to be able come here and work with this team. I'm very happy to be at Hoffenheim."