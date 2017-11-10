Nainggolan a doubt for Rome derby with groin injury

Roma have suffered a blow ahead of the derby against Lazio, as Radja Nainggolan sustained a groin injury on international duty with Belgium.

Radja Nainggolan is a doubt for the Rome derby after sustaining a groin injury that has ruled him out of Belgium's friendlies against Mexico and Japan.

The Roma midfielder faces a battle to be fit to face arch-rivals Lazio at Stadio Olimpico on November 18, when a victory will be important to each side's hopes of staying in touch with Serie A's top three.

Nainggolan was recalled by Belgium coach Roberto Martinez for this month's fixtures after being dropped for September's World Cup qualifiers.

In the aftermath, the 29-year-old had to clarify quotes attributed to him suggesting he will take a break from international football.

But Nainggolan must to wait to make his next appearance for Belgium after it was confirmed he will miss their matches this month due to "a small rupture in his right groin" sustained in training on Thursday.