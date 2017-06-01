Nainggolan: Inter? I want to stay at Roma

Roma star Radja Nainggolan should consider a move away from the Serie A club, according to team-mate Kostas Manolas.

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan is not interested in reuniting with Luciano Spalletti after being linked to Serie A rivals Inter.

Spalletti parted ways with Roma following Sunday's season-ending win over Genoa and the Italian coach is now tipped to take over at Inter.

The 58-year-old's expected switch to Milan has sparked speculation of a possible raid on former club Roma for Nainggolan but the Belgium international – who rejected Premier League champions Chelsea previously – is happy at the Stadio Olimpico.

"I'm about to leave for a well-earned holiday," Nainggolan told Centro Suono Sport.

"I want to stay at Roma, I've always said that. For me it's simple, and I've always demonstrated it. I rejected Chelsea last year.

"I don't know anything about Spalletti at Inter, I try to read as little as possible. We'll see."

Nainggolan made 37 Serie A appearances in 2016-17, scoring 11 goals as Roma finished runners-up to six-time reigning champions Juventus.

In total, Nainggolan scored 14 goals throughout the campaign.