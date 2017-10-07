Nairabet Preview: Nigeria – Zambia: Back the Super Eagles for a win or draw
It’s first versus second in Group B of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers as Nigeria welcome Zambia to the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Super Eagles were able to garner four points in their double header over rivals Cameroon last month. While they remain unbeaten in the group, the draw in Yaoundé delayed Nigeria’s hopes of qualification but that can be achieved here with a win at (1.45) with Nairabet.
Chipolopolo are still in the hunt to make it to Russia next year having claimed maximum points in their double header against African heavyweights Algeria. Zambia suffered a 2-1 loss to Nigeria in the reverse fixture and will be here on revenge mission. Victory for them is quoted at (7.75).
A draw at the end of 90 minutes would ensure that qualification goes down to the wire. Backing that to happen in Uyo is available at odds of (4.00) with the same firm.
Considering that Nigeria are unbeaten in the qualifiers and haven’t lost in a competitive game to Zambia since 1985, Rohr’s charges are (1.08) to avoid defeat in Uyo.
The West African giants have not fallen behind since the route to Russia began last October. They are hence (1.40) to get the game’s first goal in front of their supporters.
The Super Eagles have averaged two goals during the qualifiers and punters can bank on that surfacing here at odds of (1.40) with Nairabet.
Putting in mind the urgency of Zambia trying to get a result, both sides finding the back of the net is offered at (2.45).