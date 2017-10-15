Nakumatt brings high flying Kakamega Homeboyz back to earth

On the other end of the field, Jeremiah Wanjala was also denied by Owade early in the opening half before Opondo made amends 37 minutes later

Kepha Aswani scored a brace at Mumas Complex to help Nakumatt beat highly ranked Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1 in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.

Aswani took his goal tally to 12 with a second-half brace after Kakamega Homeboyz had taken the lead in the first half.

Wycliffe Opondo punished Nakumatt six minutes to the break with the match opener in the half that was punctuated with wasted opportunities.

Aswani had blown a golden chance in the ninth minute when he directed his effort right on the direction of a composed David Juma who held his nerves to deny the Golden Boot candidate a chance to give Nakumatt the lead.

Aswani would then find himself in a good position for an equalizer in the 56th minute after the hosts' defence failed to clear the danger in their box.

Former AFC Leopards striker completed his brace in the extra time when he tapped in Nakumatt’s winner from a corner to hand the shoppers vital three points on the road.

In Kisumu, Thika United picked a point on the road after holding host Western Stima to one–all draw at Kisumu’s Moi Stadium.

Eugene Mukangula and Robert Achema scored for Thika United and Western Stima respectively in each half in the draw.