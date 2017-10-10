Nakumatt explain why they lost to Muhoroni Youth

Head coach Anthony Mwangi has explained the reason behind his team's display against the sugar millers

Nakumatt FC fell 4-3 to bottom-placed Muhoroni Youth last weekend in a Kenyan Premier League match.

The shoppers came into the match as favourites but ended up walking home empty-handed. Head coach Anthony Mwangi has explained the reason behind his team's display against the sugar millers.

"We were not psychologically ready, and despite our will to give the best, my players struggled mentally to cope with the situation. That court case had badly affected us and a match against Muhoroni was definitely not going to be easy, and that contributed to our downfall.

"The main thing is to ensure we finish the season on a high, that has been our main target," Mwangi told Goal.

After twenty-six matches, Nakumatt is placed in the 14th position with thirty-one points.