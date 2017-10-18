Nakumatt FC 0-1 Tusker FC: Brewers forced to shop late

Boniface Muchiri came off the bench to score the lone goal of that match that helped the Brewers leapfrog Posta Rangers

Tusker leapt three places to third in the league standings following a 1-0 win against Nakumatt FC on Wednesday.

This was a second consecutive win for Tusker in the absence of suspended coach George ‘Best’ Nsimbe. Nsimbe has been slapped with an indefinite suspension by the club management for his ‘old players’ comment he made last week.

Since his suspension, Tusker has been cruising up the ladder, starting with a 4-0 win over Muhoroni Youth in a game that saw Nsimbe sit out last weekend, followed by the win against Nakumatt.

Tusker started the match on a brighter note but faded away as the match progressed, allowing Nakumattt to come back into action.

The Brewers were the first to test the opponent’s goal when Noah Wafula found space to shoot just six minutes after the opening whistle, but his effort was parried by Nakumatt goalkeeper Sammy Okinda.

A physical Nakumatt went hard on Tusker and their game plan paid off when the visitors were forced to make a change early in the first half after midfielder Jackson Macharia could not continue with the game from a hard tackle from the opponent.

The play was halted in the 14th minute after Macharia went down wreathing in pain from a dangerous tackle from a Nakumatt player. Cercidy Okeyo was brought in for Macharia in the 20th minute.

The reigning champions pushed for the opening goal with both Allan Wanga and Humphrey Mieno creating some lovely chances by Nakumatt defence stood their ground.

Wafula would later register his name on the referee’s book after he picked a yellow card for a foul on Kepha Aswani immediately after resumption.