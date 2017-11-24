Nakumatt FC achieved season target

The technical bench is set to meet with the management in the coming weeks to assess the (last) season as well as make plans for the next one

Nakumatt FC achieved their set target at the beginning of the season.

The shoppers registered mixed results but ended up finishing 15th on the log with 39 points after 10 wins, nine draws and 15 losses.

Coach Anthony Mwangi has also faulted uncertainty that arose from the court case challenging the composition of the league as destruction to his side.

"Our main target was to remain in the league, and I am happy that we managed to do that at the end. We could have done better, but those late events on our eligibility to play in the top tier derailed us to some extent and as a result, we lost the momentum that led to our late struggles.

"Main focus now is on the next season where we want to give our best and do better than 2017."

The technical bench is set to meet with the management in the coming weeks to assess the (last) season as well as make plans for the next one.