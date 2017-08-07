Revealed: Nakumatt FC players owed allowances for two months

The shoppers pulled a shock a 1-0 victory against title chasers Ulinzi Stars in a league match played at Afraha Stadium

Nakumatt FC have admitted that they owe players' allowances that have accrued for two months.

The shoppers pulled a shock a 1-0 win against title chasers Ulinzi Stars in a league match played at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru on Sunday.

However, coach Anthony Mwangi has revealed that the team is going through difficult times but will battle for positive results until the end.

“We have been undergoing financial challenges as a team and players have not been paid their allowances for the last two months, so things are tough for us.

"This victory is big morale booster for us and will keep us going under this difficult times," Mwangi told KPL website.

Kevin Theuri came off the bench for Nakumatt to subject Ulinzi Stars to a third league defeat in three matches.