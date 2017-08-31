Nakumatt players stage go slow to demand for salaries

Goal can authoritatively reveal that the players have refused to honor their training sessions since Monday owing to unpaid salaries

Cash strapped Kenyan Premier League side Nakumatt FC is facing another challenge following players’ go slow.

A senior player, who sought anonymity for fear of victimization, says unless the management settles the debt they will not be available to play in remaining league matches of the season.

"It is true; we have not trained this week because we have not been paid our allowances. They have accumulated and the management keeps on giving false promises, we have no otherwise but act, and that's why we have resorted to do this to hasten things."

When reached for comment, clubs General Secretary Albert Wesonga denied the claims, saying the team was given a break following international week.

"No go slow is going on; the players have just been given a break since we have no assignment this weekend."

Nakumatt is currently lying 12th on the 18-team table with 26 points.