Nakumatt lead striker sets eye on winning 2017 Golden Boot

The ex-AFC Leopards man came in as a second half substitute and took no time to settle as Nakumatt jumped to tenth position

Kepha Aswani scored a brace on Saturday to take his tally to ten for this season in the Kenyan Premier League.

The ex-AFC Leopards man came in as a second half substitute and took no time to settle as Nakumatt jumped to the tenth position with 29 points.

Aswani says his main target is to help the team finish in the top five as well as winning the race for Golden Boot.

"I understand the race for the golden boot is tight this season, Waruru (Stephen), Oduor (Chrispin) and many others have been scoring meaning the competition is stiff.

"But I believe that if we continue playing better then I will stand a chance of getting goals regularly, and definitely that is a chance for me to win it," Aswani told Goal.

"My ultimate objective however, is to help the team finish in the top five this season, that is our main goal."

Aswani was in the Harambee Stars side that drew 1-1 with Mozambique in Maputo during the past international break.