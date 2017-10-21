Napoli 0 Inter 0: Handanovic heroics put an end to Napoli's winning streak

Inter put an end to Napoli's 100 per cent record in Serie A this season as Italy's top two fought out a fascinating but ultimately frustrating 0-0 draw at Stadio San Paolo on Saturday.

Looking to get back to winning ways following Tuesday's 2-1 Champions League loss to Manchester City, league leaders Napoli were denied a ninth straight league victory by the brilliance of visiting goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

The Slovenian produced a sparkling double save in the first half of a tense battle and denied Dries Mertens in injury time as the hosts failed to find the net for the first time since a 2-0 loss to Atalanta in February.

While Napoli failed to make it nine wins on the spin, the result at least maintains their two-point lead over nearest rivals Inter at the summit.

However, the draw also allows reigning champions Juventus - who travel to Udinese on Sunday - the chance to close the gap on the top two in what is shaping up to be an enthralling early title race.

Having sat out the midweek loss in Europe, midfield duo Jorginho and Allan both returned to Napoli's starting XI. There was also the unexpected inclusion of Lorenzo Insigne, who had hobbled off in the second half at the Etihad Stadium with a right adductor strain.

Inter, meanwhile, had enjoyed a satisfying break after their exertions in the Derby della Madonnina last Sunday, allowing Luciano Spalletti to pick an unchanged side.

The visitors were indebted to Handanovic for coming through a lively first half unscathed, as the goalkeeper denied Napoli twice in quick succession in the 20th minute.

Having initially dived low to his left to keep out a first-time drive from Jose Callejon, Handanovic reacted quickly while still grounded to flip his body to the right and block Mertens' attempt to convert the rebound.