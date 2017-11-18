Napoli 2 AC Milan 1: Insigne stars after Italy snub as leaders move four points clear

Napoli beat AC Milan 2-1 on Saturday to move four points clear of Serie A champions Juventus, Italy star Lorenzo Insigne scoring the opener.

Insigne was an unused substitute as Italy were beaten by Sweden in their World Cup play-off during the international break and he was on a mission to prove Gian Piero Ventura wrong.

Ventura was berated by Roma midfielder Daniele De Rossi for not turning to Insigne during the Azzurri's 1-0 aggregate loss, the coach paying for the defeat by losing his job.

And Insigne was on target as Napoli took the lead after 33 minutes thanks to a video assistant referee referral showing the forward was just onside when he ran on to Jorginho's terrific pass to score.

While Milan put the hosts under pressure in the second half, Napoli wrapped up the points when a sublime Dries Mertens pass sent Zielinski clear to nutmeg Gianluigi Donnarumma, with Alessio Romagnoli's injury-time effort a mere consolation.

Though the win sees unbeaten Napoli stretch their advantage over champions Juventus - who are in action at Sampdoria on Sunday - Milan stay four points adrift of the European places in seventh after suffering a sixth league defeat of the campaign.





Jorginho smashed an early effort over the crossbar for the hosts before Donnarumma made a smart near-post save after 13 minutes when Insigne floated a cross on to the head of Jose Callejon as the league leaders dominated the early exchanges.



Suso lashed Milan's first effort wildly off target before a more accurate strike from the playmaker called Pepe Reina into action for the first time.