Napoli's Hamsik saves space for a Serie A title-winning tattoo

Napoli have a long way to go in the Serie A title race, but Marek Hamsik is already planning how he might celebrate winning the Scudetto.

Marek Hamsik has reserved a space on his body for a tattoo celebrating a Serie A title win in the event Napoli hold off their challengers to clinch the Scudetto this season.

Napoli have won Italy's top flight only twice – with Diego Maradona in their ranks on both occasions – but they lead the table by two points after 13 matches.

And Hamsik, who is a goal shy of Maradona's club-record tally of 115, is hopeful a 28-year wait for Serie A glory can come to an end this term, having already made arrangements to celebrate.

"I have so many [tattoos], but I've reserved space on my body for a league title," he told Radio Kiss Kiss.

Napoli face Udinese before welcoming champions Juventus to San Paolo in a game that Hamsik realises could be crucial in the title race.

"It's still early, but the match with Juventus will surely be very important, especially now that we are very good," he added. "We want to do well in front of our fans.

"We want six points in these 180 minutes. It would be incredible to beat [Juve] – all of Naples deserves it."

Champions Juve sit third, four points behind Maurizio Sarri's side.