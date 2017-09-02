Napoli's Insigne billed as perfect replacement for Neymar at Barca by Sacchi

The former Italy and AC Milan boss feels the Italy international would be the ideal player to fill the void left by the Brazilian at Camp Nou

Lorenzo Insigne has been hailed as the "greatest Italian talent in 10 years" by Arrigo Sacchi, who believes the Napoli forward would be ideal for Barcelona.

Insigne was linked with Barcelona in the final days of the transfer window and said that a switch to the Blaugrana would be a dream, while also lamenting Napoli's failure to win major trophies despite an impressive squad.

Barca 5/4 to win La Liga title

For now he remains with Napoli, though former Italy and AC Milan coach Sacchi feels Insigne would be a perfect replacement for Neymar following the Brazilian's world-record move from Barca to Paris Saint-Germain.

"I don't think Barcelona are up to the same standard as Real Madrid," Sacchi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"Having lost Neymar, Insigne would've been the perfect replacement. He is the greatest Italian talent in 10 years and has some genial intuition.

"He just needs to avoid being 'sneaky' when he isn't in the mood to run.

"When Dries Mertens and Marek Hamsik block the midfielders who can only go via the right-back, he looks back and tries to make preventative blocks instead of trying to snatch the ball.

"It's a shame, because tactically he really is wonderful."