Napoli fear more knee surgery for Milik

The striker suffered cruciate ligament damage last term and the club say surgery is an option for the Poland star after another setback

Napoli forward Arkadiusz Milik could face knee surgery for a second consecutive season.

The Poland international limped off during the closing stages of Saturday's 3-2 win at SPAL, where Maurizio Sarri's men extended their 100 per cent start in Serie A.

Milik's debut campaign in Naples was hindered by cruciate ligament damage sustained on international duty last October and, although he told reporters after the match his latest setback is "not like last time", the club refused to rule out the surgical route after initial tests on the 23-year-old.

"On the basis of today's [Sunday] exams at Pineta Grande clinic, the possibility of a surgical solution for Milik emerged," read a statement tweeted by Napoli.



"Milik will be evaluated tomorrow [Monday] at Villa Stuart [a clinic in Rome] by Professor [Pier Paolo] Mariani."

Milik has scored three times in seven appearances for club and country this season.