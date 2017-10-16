Napoli should rest stars against Manchester City - De Laurentiis

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants Napoli to rest key players for their mouth-watering Champions League F clash with Manchester City on Tuesday.

Maurizio Sarri's side have won eight out of eight in Serie A this season to storm to the top of the table, scoring 26 goals in the process.

City have netted 29 times to sit at the Premier League summit and their boss Pep Guardiola has talked up the prospective entertainment value of a game with Napoli, who he rates as one of the best three footballing sides in Europe.

However, a key showdown with second-placed Inter is on the agenda this weekend and De Laurentiis told Gazetta dello Sport this game should perhaps take priority for stars such as Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Marek Hamsik.

"Those players that have been compiling a lot of minutes should be rested a bit in this match to keep them fresh," he said. "The match with Inter is just as important.

