Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne shows Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho how to deal with interest from Barcelona

If Philippe Coutinho wants to know the perfect way of dealing with interest from Barcelona he can do worse than look at Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne.

The 26-year-old Italian international is one of a host of players, along with Coutinho, linked with the Spanish giants, looking to spend some of the £198million they were handed by PSG for Neymar.

Coutinho hasn't featured for Jurgen Klopp's side so far this season after trying to push a move through a move to Catalonia, submitting a transfer request by email. Liverpool have rejected multiple bids from Barca for their no.10 despite his clear interest in the move.

Insigne helped Napoli cruise into the groups stages of the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Mario Batlotelli's Nice on Tuesday night, completing a 4-0 aggregate victory and afterwards was asked about interest from the Catalan giants.

The £60m-rated attacking midfielder, who has also been linked with Liverpool and Chelsea, welcomed the interest but claimed he wanted to stay in Naples.

"I thank you for the compliments, but I want to keep doing well with this shirt because I always wanted it," he told Mediaset Premium. "Barcelona is the dream for everyone but for now I have the dream of Naples with me."

Coutinho, meanwhile, is coming to terms with the fact he may have to remain at Liverpool for now, as The Independent revealed yesterday the Reds will not sell him

He is planning clear-the-air talks with members of the Anfield hierarchy, while manager Klopp later confirmed that he would "100 per cent" welcome the player back into the fold.