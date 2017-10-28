Napoli star Milik ahead of schedule in recovery from knee injury

The striker is targeting a spot in Poland's World Cup squad and is recovering ahead of schedule from a second serious knee injury in just over a year

Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a serious knee injury, his surgeon has suggested.

The Poland international injured his right knee in Napoli's 3-2 win over SPAL in September, having spent four months sidelined by a similar injury in his left knee last season.

Milik is not expected to return until the new year, and has suggested he could seek a January loan move in his attempts to regain fitness ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

And his chances of featuring in Russia were given another boost after his doctor delivered a positive update.

"Milik is already doing better now after a month compared to at this stage last year following surgery to the other knee," Professor Pier Paolo Mariani told Sky Sport Italia.

"He recovered well on a muscular level and is doing very well compared to the timing we are accustomed to.

"Now the more specific work begins and I predict a happy return to sporting action."

Milik, who joined from Ajax in 2016 for €33 million, scored two goals in his five appearances before his injury.