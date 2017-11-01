Napoli vs Manchester City, Champions League: live score updates

8:05PM

8:04PM

City still can't keep the ball. When they counter-attack they are closed down immediately, if they try and keep the ball, they are closed down immediately. It's great to watch from Napoli but I can't believe they'll be able to sustain it past the 60th minute. If City can keep the score level by then, they might be alright. At the moment, Sarri's team is dominating.

8:02PM

Mertens tries to chip Ederson, saved. Hamsik drives forwards seconds later and gives Mertens another chance to shoot... saved. Napoli are racking up the shots at the moment but none have challenged the goalkeeper so far.

Sterling runs past his man on the right and crosses into the middle but it's headed away. I'm getting tired just watching this.

Man City cannot keep hold of the ball and I get the impression that they knew this before the game. The forwards are staying high up the pitch while the defence drops deep. This means the midfield can't really get involved and that means when City get into the final third, they don't have numbers to link passes together. Napoli able to pick them off easily and always have an option to pass to.

7:58PM

13 mins

Napoli are pressing so high and intensely... they'll be knackered if they keep this up for the whole game. That may well be in Guardiola's thinking - they're trying to pass it about to break the press and tire Napoli out as they chase shadows... and now they've reached the midfield. That's taken about five minutes.

7:56PM

11 mins

Mertens shoots straight into the wall, City can't break. Ghoulam dribbles inside past two challenges and then goes down... no foul.

City want to play out from the back but are pressed by four Napoli players immediately. This was their weakness last season in the Champions League - Celtic figured out that a high press really unsettles these players but this season, nobody has been able to make it work properly. Ederson and Fernandinho make passing out from the back flow nice and smooth, whereas last season the ball was given away too often.

City pass around their own area and are really playing with fire. It'll just take one loose pass to ruin all this hard work.

7:53PM

8 mins

Gundogan runs into trouble and is blocked out of it, Hamsik takes the ball on and shoots from distance but only straight at Ederson. Napoli win the ball back almost immediately.

Mertens is fouled clumsily about 25 yards from goal. This is a good chance to shoot from the set piece.

7:50PM

5 mins

This is pretty frantic so far. Neither team can play out from the back because the other is pressing so high and it's end to end. Insigne spots Callejon in the box but puts too much on his pass. That's after Sane and Sterling dribble their way into the box but only into a blue wall.

7:48PM

3 mins

City start the game and launch the ball forward, chasing it high up the pitch. Both teams want a high line here and have started at a quick pace too. Sane has space on the left as a passing move takes City all the way up to the Napoli final third but the pass isn't strong enough and slows the move down. Sane can't shoot and Napoli get compact super fast to block the space.

7:46PM

KICK-OFF

HERE WE GO!

7:41PM

Players in the tunnel

It's time to get pumped up.

7:33PM

Pep Guardiola

"Quite similar and plus they play at home, every club plays at home more comfortable, knows the stadium and their fans. It's a good challenge for us how we can handle these teams.

"We know Champions League, fears are strong, everybody wants to go through, just focus on what you have to do on the pitch.

"We have a good squad so he was a long time injured, we took care of him, last period we played a lot of minutes with same players and we have to put minutes into the other players. We believe Gundogan is good in the way we want to play."

7:28PM

David Silva wants to win the Champions League

"It would be amazing. I pray every night to win the Champions League with City. Hopefully we can win this year.

"We are playing really good football, beautiful football, scoring so many goals and creating a lot of chances."

7:23PM

No belts

In case you didn't already know, you're not allowed to wear a belt at Napoli games. As in, if you try to smuggle one in by wearing, the security staff take it off you.

6:54PM

What to expect tonight

We could be in for a treat tonight. The last game between these two was an entertaining 2-1 win for Guardiola's side but both teams created chances and both come into this top of their respective leagues and on form. Dries Mertens is on fire in Serie A, having scored 10 goals in 10 appearances (and one substitute appearance) while City's finely tuned machine continues to destroy all those that stand in their way.

Guardiola's gone for a slightly more defensive set up today and I'd expect Danilo and Delph to play inside the pitch quite a lot. Gundogan is a more defensive option that Silva too - this might be a counter-attacking setup. As ever with Pep, I'm probably completely wrong. The sensible approach would be to slow things down tonight though since Napoli are such an attacking threat.

6:33PM

Staring lineups

Napoli

Reina; Ghoulam, Koulibaly, Albiol, Hysaj; Hamsik, Jorginho, Allan; Insigne, Mertens, Callejon

Man City

Ederson; Danilo, Stones, Otamendi, Delph; Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Gündogan; Sané, Sterling; Agüero

6:28PM

Preview

Match preview

Pep Guardiola has no intention of settling for the easy option as Manchester City face Napoli in the Champions League tonight.

City need just a point from a potentially difficult Group F clash at the intimidating San Paolo Stadium to secure a place in the knockout stages for a fifth successive season.

But playing for a draw is against Guardiola's principles and, although his side dramatically came unstuck when consolidation would have done in last season's last-16 tie in Monaco, the City boss wants to win.

Guardiola, whose squad received a few jeers from a crowd on arrival at their Naples hotel, said: "Why play for a draw when we can play for a win? We are going to try to win, like Napoli. They are athletes. When they play a game they want to win."

City have made a flying start to the season, winning 14 of their 15 games in all competitions and drawing the other. They have scored 45 goals in the process and won their last 13 in succession - a club record.

They have a 100 per cent record in the Champions League and a six-point advantage over the much-fancied Serie A leaders Napoli.

That is certainly pleasing for Guardiola, whose first campaign at the Etihad Stadium was underwhelming, but he is far from satisfied.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference in the Italian City, he said: "I'm so, so happy. Especially I like how we run, how we fight without the ball. Normally the big teams sometimes forget that, but that is a big thing for me because runs are an important part of the game.

"But it's a process. We'll be recognised if we win the titles. We are still far away because we are in November and we will see what happens.

"We have a gap. We have still something to improve. The players know that, they know what they can improve, and that is the mentality to getting there."

