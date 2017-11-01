Napoli vs Manchester City preview: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on, where can I watch it and team news

Manchester City will qualify for the Champions League knockout stages if they win at Napoli on Wednesday night.

In an early season where all of the unprecedented five English clubs involved in the competition have achieved admirably – with not a single game being lost – City have perhaps performed most emphatically, winning all three of their games and conceding a single goal.

Although Pep Guardiola’s side were pushed in the first, home leg of this double-header, with Dries Mertens missing a penalty that could have salvaged a point for Napoli, they will remain confident that they can emerge from the cauldron of the Stadio San Paolo with the crucial victory that will guarantee them early passage to the last-16.

The Sky Blues will no doubt take heart from their continued domestic dominance. Despite being pushed hard by a resilient West Brom at the weekend, their fluid attacking football still shows no signs of being stymied and their 3-2 victory extends their unbeaten record to 15, with 14 wins, this season.

Pep Guardiola will also be pleased to have no fresh injury concerns. Eager to get into the knockout rounds at the earliest opportunity, expect the Spaniard to field a strong starting XI this evening.

Indeed, despite their confidence, City will underestimate Napoli at their own peril. Disappointed to not come away from Etihad with at least a draw a fortnight ago, the Partenopei need a win to keep their own hopes of emerging from Group F alive. Following last Sunday’s win over Sassulo, the Italians are cruising at the top of Serie A and will aim to intimidate City into conceding tonight.

What time does it start?

Napoli vs Manchester City kicks off at 19:45 GMT.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 19:00. Highlights will be shown at 22:15 on BT Sport 2.