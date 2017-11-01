Napoli vs Manchester City preview: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on, where can I watch it and team news
Manchester City will qualify for the Champions League knockout stages if they win at Napoli on Wednesday night.
In an early season where all of the unprecedented five English clubs involved in the competition have achieved admirably – with not a single game being lost – City have perhaps performed most emphatically, winning all three of their games and conceding a single goal.
Although Pep Guardiola’s side were pushed in the first, home leg of this double-header, with Dries Mertens missing a penalty that could have salvaged a point for Napoli, they will remain confident that they can emerge from the cauldron of the Stadio San Paolo with the crucial victory that will guarantee them early passage to the last-16.
The Sky Blues will no doubt take heart from their continued domestic dominance. Despite being pushed hard by a resilient West Brom at the weekend, their fluid attacking football still shows no signs of being stymied and their 3-2 victory extends their unbeaten record to 15, with 14 wins, this season.
Pep Guardiola will also be pleased to have no fresh injury concerns. Eager to get into the knockout rounds at the earliest opportunity, expect the Spaniard to field a strong starting XI this evening.
Indeed, despite their confidence, City will underestimate Napoli at their own peril. Disappointed to not come away from Etihad with at least a draw a fortnight ago, the Partenopei need a win to keep their own hopes of emerging from Group F alive. Following last Sunday’s win over Sassulo, the Italians are cruising at the top of Serie A and will aim to intimidate City into conceding tonight.
What time does it start?
Napoli vs Manchester City kicks off at 19:45 GMT.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 19:00. Highlights will be shown at 22:15 on BT Sport 2.
It’s a big game for...
Pepe Reina: The experienced 34-year-old would have been disappointed to concede two in just 20 minutes at the Etihad. Rumoured to have been a transfer target for City in the summer – as an experienced stand-in for Ederson, in place of Claudio Bravo – a confident showing this evening may make this move concrete come January.
Best stat...
844: The amount of passes City completed in their win at West Brom on Saturday – the most ever completed in a Premier League since data started being collected.
Remember when...
A sweet finish from Edinson Cavani after a devastating Napoli counterattack when these two sides met in the group stages in 2011.
Player to watch out for...
Raheem Sterling: Scoring in this fixture at the Etihad a fortnight ago, as well as in last weekend’s triumph at West Brom, the forward now has a tally of 9 competitive goals this season, the highest of any City player.
Past three meetings...
Manchester City 2 (Sterling, Jesus) Napoli 1 (Diawara), Champions League, October 2017
Napoli 2 (Cavani x2) Manchester City 1 (Balotelli), Champions League, November 2011
Manchester City 1 (Kolarov) Napoli 1 (Cavani), Champions League, September 2011
Form guide...
Napoli: WWLDWW
Man City: WWWWDW
Odds...
Napoli: 7/4
Manchester City: 31/21
Draw: 27/10
(Odds provided by 888 Sport)