Nasarawa United's Ayeleso hails Nikyu's impact on Wikki Tourists

The Solid Miners will be looking for a return to winning ways against the Bauchi Elephants, but the shot-stopper has praised the influence of their oppositon's new coach

Nasarawa United's Suraj 's Suraj Ayeleso has praised Bala Nikyu's impact on Wikki Tourists.Wikki Tourists.

After an uninspiring outing in the first half of the league, Nikyu was named the coach of the Bauchi side before the restart of the topflight's.

And the former Katsina United's handler led the Bauchi Elephants to a 3-0 victory over Abia Warriors in his debut outing on Matchday 20.

"We are facing a team in good shape. Ever since coach Bala's arrival on the bench something changed, tactically, but above all in their mentality and confidence," Ayeleso told Goal.

"Against Abia Warriors they played very well and it was a good performance, as they won 3-0.

Nasarawa United, coming off a loss at Rivers United, tackle their Bauchi counterpart on Sunday and Ayeleso hopes they halt their juggernaut in Sunday's encounter.

"We came close against Rivers United and narrowly lost. It's important to win the game on Sunday. Wikki will be a tough opponent, but we want to keep climbing the table," he said.

"We care about ourselves and will hopefully defeat them when they come visiting. It would be a game that will sweeten the mind of football fans. We hope to win convincingly in front our fans.

"Sunday's aim is to beat Wikki Tourists and zoom up in the standings. It would give us momentum for our subsequent games."