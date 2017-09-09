Nasarawa United's Dogo vows to end season in style vs. struggling ABS

The Solid Miners’ coach claims their poor season and lack of continental action next season has made their final game a must win

Although a win does not guarantee continental football for Nasarawa United, coach Kabiru Dogo says they aim to end the 2016-17 Nigeria Professional Football League campaign in style.

The Solid Miners face relegation-threatened ABS in the final game of the Nigerian topflight. And any chances of slacking in the tie against the Saraki Boys were quashed by the gaffer, who had previously been at the helms of the Ilorin outfit.

“it is so unfortunate that we couldn’t achieve our objectives for the season. We thought we could qualify for the continent through the league but the loss in Lagos to MFM really dampened our morale seriously. We outlined everything at the beginning of the season and we worked towards it but it was not be,” Dogo told Goal.

“What we are left with is the final game of the season against ABS that we know too well. We want to win the final game to assure of our fans that of our determination and resolve to bounce back from the way we finished this season next season.

“Despite how the season is about to end, we still have reasons to be delighted a little. We started the season in the worst style but we gradually adjusted and are now placed seventh on the table and who knows what a win will take us to?” he asked.

Nasarawa United are seventh in the league standings with 53 points from 37 matches.