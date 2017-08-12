Nasarawa United’s Bashir eager to score against Lobi Stars

Nasarawa United’s striker, Abdulrahman Bashir says he would be glad if he scores against his former team, Lobi Stars.

Bashir swapped Lobi Stars for Nasarawa United last season and the striker states that just like other clubs he once played for, he will be eager to score the goals that help his team secure maximum points on Sunday.

“The game with Lobi Stars won’t be prepared for different from the way we have done to our previous game. The game against Lobi Stars will be difficult because it is a local derby but we are sure that we can at them and move up on the league table,” Bashir told Goal.

“I always like to prove a point to all previous clubs that I have played for and Lobi Stars won’t be different. I will like to score against them and I will like to celebrate the goal with my teammates.

“I feel there is nothing much about Lobi that we are paying special attention to. We are going to beat them this term and I will do my best to be among the goal scorers,” he concluded.