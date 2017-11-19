Nasarawa United postpone pre-season tour of Kaduna

The Solid Miners won’t travel to Kaduna as initially planned and have elected to remain in Lafia for the meantime.

Nasarawa United head coach, Kabiru Dogo has informed that the Solid Miners’ proposed pre-season tour of Kaduna has now been postponed to a fresh date that will be announced shortly.

The tactician said that the team will continue intensive pre-season activities in Lafia with the 2017/2018 league season now expected to kick off in January and that plans are underway to pick a new date with a view to rounding off their preparations in Kaduna.

“Plans are still underway for the team to go to Kaduna for a close camping exercise and we are going to use it to finalise our preparations for the start of the season. With the league now expected to start in January, we won’t be able to travel again this weekend as initially thought,” Dogo told Goal.

“We will remain in Lafia and continue our serious training sessions towards building a new team. We will continue with our own preparations until we are told by the club management that a new date has been slated for our close camping.

“I know that we need to have a close camping to enable us concentrate on making the team solid and we are doing everything to ensure that we get that done. It will be unwise to embark on the trip now but very soon a new time will be announced.”

He added that the Solid Miners have been involved in three test games which they have won against mostly non-league sides but that they will start playing against Premier League teams as soon as they get to Kaduna for the final phase of their preparations for the new season.

“We are making efforts to ensure that we are able to prepare a team that can stand against any team in the league as from January 14 and it is the reason we have began the preparations with playing against lesser know teams," he continued.

“We are certain that by the time we get to Kaduna for the final phase of our preparations, we will be very hard to beat by clubs in the premier league. It is our resolve to play against premier league clubs also by the time we get there.

“We have signed some player but I don’t have the permission to reveal their names yet. I believe very soon the management will let the media know at the right time. I believe we are still putting finishing touches to their registration,” he disclosed.